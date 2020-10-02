Daily roundup: Miss Universe Thailand favourite disqualified for installing a 'spy' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Miss Universe Thailand favourite disqualified for installing a 'spy'
Miss Universe Thailand favourite Chayathanus “Cheraim” Saradatta was removed from the contest on Wednesday for using an insider for her personal benefit."... » READ MORE
2. Miriam Yeung slammed by netizens for gifting 'ordinary' Meixin mooncakes to 'Big Sister' Liza WangPHOTO: Instagram/wang_liza, Weibo
It seems that mooncakes, like luxury goods, now have a brand hierarchy and the wrong selection could make people see you as 'cheap'.... » READ MORE
3. The most haunted places in Singapore, according to a paranormal investigator and why Pulau Ubin takes top spotPHOTO: YouTube/SingaTV
"I spoke to a few people after that and they tell me that if she sings, she would sound beautiful if she wants you."... » READ MORE
4. PV chief Lim Tean arrested for criminal breach of trust, stalkingPHOTO: Facebook/M Ravi
The police said they had "no choice but to arrest" Lim after he failed to attend a compulsory interview on Sept 28... » READ MORE