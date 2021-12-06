Daily roundup: New to the AFF Suzuki Cup and our national football team? Here's a primer - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. New to the AFF Suzuki Cup and our national football team? Here's a primer

The AFF Suzuki Cup, Asean's biggest biennial football competition returns to Singapore...

2. MOE teacher found on sugar baby dating site? Authorities investigating

PHOTO: Screengrab from Sugarbook

The teacher denied the allegations and has since tendered her resignation...

3. Man Utd fans shook by Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt eating satay and popiah like Singaporeans

PHOTO: TikTok/jacindahoon

On Friday (Dec 3), a viral TikTok video showed the pair casually having a meal at food hall Tangs Market...

4. Macau 'junket king' Alvin Chau's life in the limelight goes bust after illegal gambling arrest

PHOTO: Handout

With his signature slicked-back hair and well-tailored suits, Alvin Chau Cheok-wa looked more like a celebrity than a businessman as he basked in the limelight...

