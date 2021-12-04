Man Utd fans shook by Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt eating satay and popiah like Singaporeans

Some football fans can only dream of meeting their favourite players in real life.

But if you're a fan of Ryan Giggs, 48, and Nicky Butt, 46, you might just bump into these two Manchester United legends in town.

On Friday (Dec 3), a viral TikTok video showed the pair casually having a meal at food hall Tangs Market.

The video has since racked up 160,000 views and more than 7,500 likes.

Another TikTok video gave fans a closer glimpse at what the two men were chowing down on. It appeared that popular Singaporean dishes like popiah, satay and fishball soup were on their menu.

They even washed all that down with a cup of kopi, just like how the locals do it.

Following the sightings, some wondered why the two esteemed football coaches are here and many expressed their surprise on social media.

WAIT WHAT IS RYAN GIGGS DOING IN SINGAPORE 😭😭😭😭 — 𝙂𝙪𝙙𝙞𝙮𝙖 🇨🇳 (@noorsaysstfu) December 3, 2021

Others guessed that Giggs and Butt might be in Singapore to film an advertisement for Shopee like Cristiano Ronaldo.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Well, they're actually here to launch digital football platform ZujuGP's corporate social responsibility programme.

According to CNA, this was held at restaurant Tash Tish Tosh at East Coast Park on Thursday. At the event, the pair interacted with 19 youths and children from the non-profit organisation The Hut.

melissateo@asiaone.com