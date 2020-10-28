Daily roundup: Patricia Mok returns to dramas after 7 years - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Patricia Mok returns to dramas after 7 years, says she was rusty during filming

"The cameras used now are different from those in the past. Sometimes I wasn't sure if the camera was filming me," the 49-year-old said... » READ MORE

2. TraceTogether tokens allegedly modified by some Singaporeans to avoid tracking

PHOTO: The New Paper

Some users are allegedly breaking open their TraceTogether tokens, removing the battery and even swapping the QR code with that of another device... » READ MORE

3. Couple's unique 4-room HDB home in Yishun charms with its 'industrial kampung' vibes

PHOTO: Linear Space Concepts

It's not often that you hear the words "industrial" and "kampung" in the same breath, much less existing in the same space... » READ MORE

4. Chen Liping's 18-year-old son doesn't want her to accompany him to BMT enlistment

PHOTO: Instagram/Chen Liping

She said: "He has told us not to accompany him. Of course, as parents, we will want to be there with him but he's made it clear... » READ MORE