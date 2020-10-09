Daily roundup: Photos of mutilated sea turtle emerge online months after being found at Pasir Ris Park - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Photos of mutilated sea turtle emerge online months after being found at Pasir Ris Park

Shortly before the circuit breaker kicked off in April, a man came across the grisly remains of a sea turtle on a beach at Pasir Ris Park... » READ MORE

2. Malaysian man standing in Woodlands Park waves to family in Johor

PHOTO: Facebook/Mohd Izwan Sarip

With a phone in his hand, the man appears to be video-calling his family. Laughter can be heard in the background as he asks in Malay: “Where are you? Can you see me?“... » READ MORE

3. Grab investigating after rider claims he’d only receive additional $8 compensation for order that took 7 trips

PHOTO: Facebook

Carrying a heavy load is part and parcel of a delivery rider's job, but one Grab rider found himself with a grocery order so large it took a total of seven trips to complete... » READ MORE

4. Chinese live-streamer made $6b in sales last year, the same amount as Carrefour's annual China sales

PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network

Last year in her livestreaming room, Huang Wei (better known as Viya) single-handedly sold 30 billion yuan (S$6 billion) worth of products... » READ MORE

