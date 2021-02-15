Daily roundup: Pokemon's 25th anniversary collaboration with McDonald's is being ruined by scalpers — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Pokemon's 25th anniversary collaboration with McDonald's is being ruined by scalpers

This unspoken "age limit" hasn't stopped scalpers from buying Happy Meals in bulk just to collect more of these cards, some of which are resold on the secondary market for immensely jacked-up prices... » READ MORE

2. Tanjong Pagar crash: Driver of BMW and passengers killed identified

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The car slammed into the front of a vacant shophouse and burst into flames at about 5.40am... » READ MORE

3. I'll take care of them, says grandma of 3 kids left orphaned after Tampines stabbing incident

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao, Stomp

"I just want to see my daughter for the last time. She's already gone, there's no point holding on to anything else"... » READ MORE

4. Toa Payoh hit-and-run: Police searching for men who escaped after allegedly knocking pedestrian down

PHOTO: Facebook/SGRVigilante

A police manhunt is underway for two men wanted for drug-related offences after a road accident that injured a pedestrian on Friday night... » READ MORE

