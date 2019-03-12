Daily roundup: Qantas reply to 10-year-old 'airline CEO' hits us right in the feels - and other top stories today

Daily roundup: Qantas reply to 10-year-old 'airline CEO' hits us right in the feels - and other top stories today
PHOTO: Twitter/Qantas
AsiaOne
Mar 12, 2019

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No dream too big: Qantas reply to 10-year-old 'airline CEO' hits us right in the feels

When a 10-year-old boy (who wanted to start his own airline) turned to Australian carrier Qantas for help via a handwritten note, the last thing he expected was a reply from the chief executive officer (CEO) Alan Joyce...» READ MORE

2. The end of a life cycle? Mobike calls it quits in Singapore

Photo: The Straits Times

Another major bicycle-sharing operator bites the dust. Mobike has made an application on Monday (March 11) to seek consent to surrender its bicycle-sharing licence in Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed...» READ MORE

3. Japanese wife rewards hubby with $250 and a day off for being a 'hardworking dad'

Photo: Twitter/chanhanaaaaaa

She wrote in a note: "This is a present for you for being a dad who’s always working so hard every day. Thank you, always."...» READ MORE

4. MRT train leaves Ang Mo Kio station with door open; station manager suspended

Photo: Twitter/Hady Matynn

Videos on social media showed the doors for one side of a carriage were open fully as the train was moving from Ang Mo Kio station towards Yio Chu Kang station...» READ MORE

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement