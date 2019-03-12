Daily roundup: Qantas reply to 10-year-old 'airline CEO' hits us right in the feels - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. No dream too big: Qantas reply to 10-year-old 'airline CEO' hits us right in the feels

When a 10-year-old boy (who wanted to start his own airline) turned to Australian carrier Qantas for help via a handwritten note, the last thing he expected was a reply from the chief executive officer (CEO) Alan Joyce...» READ MORE

2. The end of a life cycle? Mobike calls it quits in Singapore

Photo: The Straits Times

Another major bicycle-sharing operator bites the dust. Mobike has made an application on Monday (March 11) to seek consent to surrender its bicycle-sharing licence in Singapore, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed...» READ MORE

3. Japanese wife rewards hubby with $250 and a day off for being a 'hardworking dad'

Photo: Twitter/ chanhanaaaaaa

She wrote in a note: "This is a present for you for being a dad who’s always working so hard every day. Thank you, always."...» READ MORE

4. MRT train leaves Ang Mo Kio station with door open; station manager suspended

Photo: Twitter/Hady Matynn

Videos on social media showed the doors for one side of a carriage were open fully as the train was moving from Ang Mo Kio station towards Yio Chu Kang station...» READ MORE