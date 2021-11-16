Daily roundup: Quarantined Chinese woman watches on CCTV as pet dog beaten to death — and other top stories today

As China battles to contain new coronavirus outbreaks, reports of pets being killed when owners go into quarantine or hospital have been on the rise.
PHOTO: Unsplash

1. Quarantined Chinese woman watches on CCTV as pet dog beaten to death​​​​​​

“The dog ran into another room and out of sight, but whimpers could be heard"... » READ MORE

2. Rebecca Lim says yes to mystery man; Ian Fang shares emo Instagram post

PHOTO: Instagram/limrebecca, Instagram/ian_ianization

Even Rebecca's rumoured ex, actor Ian Fang, commented "Congrats" and left her a string of heart emojis... » READ MORE

3. Cheaper ART kits, groups of up to 5 will be able to dine at hawker centres: New Covid-19 measures at a glance

PHOTO: The Straits Times, JFJ Productions, Aconlabs.com

Fully vaccinated people from the same household will be able to dine in groups of up to five at hawker centres from end-November... » READ MORE

4. 'He's my hero': Mrbrown, LTA 'admire' each other over 'friendly' bus lane enforcement officers in Serangoon

PHOTO: Facebook/mrbrown, Screengrab/Google Maps

Lee Kin Mun, better known as mrbrown, praised an unnamed LTA enforcement officer for his "photography skills" at catching errant drivers.... » READ MORE

