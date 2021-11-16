Daily roundup: Quarantined Chinese woman watches on CCTV as pet dog beaten to death — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Quarantined Chinese woman watches on CCTV as pet dog beaten to death​​​​​​

"The dog ran into another room and out of sight, but whimpers could be heard"

2. Rebecca Lim says yes to mystery man; Ian Fang shares emo Instagram post

PHOTO: Instagram/limrebecca, Instagram/ian_ianization

Even Rebecca's rumoured ex, actor Ian Fang, commented "Congrats" and left her a string of heart emojis

3. Cheaper ART kits, groups of up to 5 will be able to dine at hawker centres: New Covid-19 measures at a glance

PHOTO: The Straits Times, JFJ Productions, Aconlabs.com

Fully vaccinated people from the same household will be able to dine in groups of up to five at hawker centres from end-November

4. 'He's my hero': Mrbrown, LTA 'admire' each other over 'friendly' bus lane enforcement officers in Serangoon

PHOTO: Facebook/mrbrown, Screengrab/Google Maps

Lee Kin Mun, better known as mrbrown, praised an unnamed LTA enforcement officer for his "photography skills" at catching errant drivers.

