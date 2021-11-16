Daily roundup: Quarantined Chinese woman watches on CCTV as pet dog beaten to death — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Quarantined Chinese woman watches on CCTV as pet dog beaten to death
“The dog ran into another room and out of sight, but whimpers could be heard"... » READ MORE
2. Rebecca Lim says yes to mystery man; Ian Fang shares emo Instagram post
Even Rebecca's rumoured ex, actor Ian Fang, commented "Congrats" and left her a string of heart emojis... » READ MORE
3. Cheaper ART kits, groups of up to 5 will be able to dine at hawker centres: New Covid-19 measures at a glance
Fully vaccinated people from the same household will be able to dine in groups of up to five at hawker centres from end-November... » READ MORE
4. 'He's my hero': Mrbrown, LTA 'admire' each other over 'friendly' bus lane enforcement officers in Serangoon
Lee Kin Mun, better known as mrbrown, praised an unnamed LTA enforcement officer for his "photography skills" at catching errant drivers.... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com