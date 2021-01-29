Daily roundup: Quick and painless, says PM Lee as he completes Covid-19 vaccination regimen - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Quick and painless, says PM Lee as he completes Covid-19 vaccination regimen

"Just like my first jab, it was quick and painless," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared on Facebook, after receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine... » READ MORE

2. People being hired to spot check households during CNY? No such thing, says MSE

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

An audio clip circulating on WhatsApp about people being hired to enforce household visit rules during Chinese New Year has been debunked by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment... » READ MORE

3. Home of Twice's Tzuyu robbed by someone she knows - and guess what she stole?

PHOTO: Screengrab from ETToday, Instagram/ twicetagram

Taiwanese media reported that Tzuyu's mother called the police after realising items had gone missing from their home... » READ MORE

4. Woman buys dress online for CNY, receives shower curtain instead

PHOTO: Provided by Leong

Pre-Chinese New Year festivities usually involve buying new clothes to parade around in, but one woman isn't so sure about her festive OOTD this year... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com