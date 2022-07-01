Daily roundup: Restored Bukit Timah Railway Station opens to public, here are 8 Rail Corridor upgrades to look forward to — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Restored Bukit Timah Railway Station opens to the public — here are 8 Rail Corridor upgrades to look forward to
Bukit Timah Railway Station community node was opened on Friday (July 1), featuring a heritage gallery and a soon-to-be-operational cafe... » READ MORE
2. Not lovin' it? Orders left uncollected as delivery riders allegedly boycott McDonald's at Elias Mall
Have you ever wondered why your food delivery is excruciatingly slow at times? Well, this may be the reason why... » READ MORE
3. Dumped in forest without clothes: Missing Japanese porn actress found dead
Japanese porn actress Rina Arano was reported missing on June 8 this year. Ten days later, the body of the pretty 23-year-old was found dumped... » READ MORE
4. 'Do you want me to kick your a**?' Woman harasses couple live-streaming their supper at Buona Vista
A couple were live-streaming on Twitch while sitting outside Buona Vista MRT station when a middle-aged woman wearing a skincare face mask walked over and began shouting at them... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com