Daily roundup: Restored Bukit Timah Railway Station opens to public, here are 8 Rail Corridor upgrades to look forward to — and other top stories today

1. Restored Bukit Timah Railway Station opens to the public — here are 8 Rail Corridor upgrades to look forward to

Bukit Timah Railway Station community node was opened on Friday (July 1), featuring a heritage gallery and a soon-to-be-operational cafe... » READ MORE

2. Not lovin' it? Orders left uncollected as delivery riders allegedly boycott McDonald's at Elias Mall

A picture of the uncollected orders at McDonald's at Elias Mall. PHOTO: Facebook/Rusydi Didi

Have you ever wondered why your food delivery is excruciatingly slow at times? Well, this may be the reason why... » READ MORE

3. Dumped in forest without clothes: Missing Japanese porn actress found dead

Japanese porn actress Rina Arano went missing before she was found dead in a forest. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Flash TV

Japanese porn actress Rina Arano was reported missing on June 8 this year. Ten days later, the body of the pretty 23-year-old was found dumped... » READ MORE

4. 'Do you want me to kick your a**?' Woman harasses couple live-streaming their supper at Buona Vista

PHOTO: Screengrab from Twitch

A couple were live-streaming on Twitch while sitting outside Buona Vista MRT station when a middle-aged woman wearing a skincare face mask walked over and began shouting at them... » READ MORE

