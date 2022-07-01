Not lovin' it? Orders left uncollected as delivery riders allegedly boycott McDonald's at Elias Mall

Have you ever wondered why your food delivery is excruciatingly slow at times?

Well, this may be the reason why.

A Facebook post uploaded on the group GrabFood Delivery Driver Singapore by user Rusuydi Didi last Friday (June 24), showed quite a large number of bags of uncollected food meant to be picked up at what looks like a McDonald's outlet in Elias Mall.

From the photos and video, we can see at least 13 uncollected bags on the table.

"Wah today McDonald Elias Mall (has) no rider to pick up so much food waiting around" the caption read.

A TikTok video was also posted on Wednesday (June 29) with the photos from the Facebook post, alleging that some unhappy GrabFood riders had boycotted that McDonald's outlet as dine-in orders were served first. The video has now been deleted.

One Facebook user claimed that the outlet at Elias Mall is "always slow in preparing so riders don't want to go there earlier and wait hence the food all linger there".

Others Facebook users who identified themselves as delivery riders also complained about the problems they face when picking up orders from other McDonald's outlets.

Some claimed that McDonald's is always slow in preparing food and gives the least priority to delivery orders, which leads to frequent cancellations of orders.

Another Facebook user claimed that McDonald's management should look at how their "staff always let the riders wait like a fool just to deliver one order of yours."

However, others also blamed the company Grab for making riders travel long distances to collect food.

Some netizens on TikTok, however, believed that dine-in customers should be served first and people at home can wait.

Another netizen posted they had to wait for multiple Grab orders to be prepared before getting theirs when he was dining in.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, McDonald's Singapore said that they are aware of the incident at Elias Mall on June 24 and explained "due to wet weather, the collection of delivery items was delayed".

The fast-food chain explained that all delivery orders on that day were picked up and cleared within 20 minutes of order being ready.

"Delivery is a popular option with our customers and we remain committed to getting all food orders safely delivered to them,” they added.

Earlier in May this year, a women received hundreds of empty French fries boxes instead of the breakfast she ordered.

She eventually got the correct order.

