'Poor old uncle had to clear their mess': Teen pours water all over himself for a 'stupid prank' at Punggol McDonald's

A group of teenagers entered a McDonald's outlet at Punggol Safra to film a 'stupid prank', leaving an elderly staff there to clear the mess for them.

In a Facebook video shared on Monday (May 1), a teen was seen walking from the counter towards the seats with two cups of water in hand.

After removing his face mask, the bespectacled teenager poured both cups of water all over himself, while two girls are seen filming this bizarre act. Once the deed was done, the group ran out of the fast food restaurant one after another.

“Hi, i would like you to help expose an inconsiderate act conducted by a group of YPs at punggol safra macdonald.... Posted by Singapore Incidents on Saturday, April 30, 2022

One of the boys in the group had also 'slapped his face with an ice cream and threw it on the floor', according to the accompanying caption.

"The poor old uncle had to clean after their mess. On top of that, they did not clear their trays."

In the comments, a netizen lamented that 'stupidity has no cure'.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Singapore Incidents

Some netizens also speculated that the group of teenagers were there to film a viral social media video.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Singapore Incidents

chingshijie@asiaone.com