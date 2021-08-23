Daily roundup: SCDF rescues elderly woman standing on ledge outside Jurong HDB flat — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. SCDF rescues elderly woman standing on ledge outside Jurong HDB flat

Upon their arrival, SCDF said that an elderly woman was seen perched on a ledge outside her... » READ MORE

2. Malaysia posts English-language military video coincidentally during Singapore's NDP; Shanmugam notices

PHOTO: Facebook/Tentera Darat Malaysia

The English-language video, uploaded on the official Malaysian Army Facebook page on Saturday evening, features a dramatic soundtrack and montage of various training activities, as well as... » READ MORE

3. She went from handling passports to moving 500kg crates

PHOTO: Aisha Abdul Rahman, Changi Airport Group

So much has changed for the 41-year-old, who was among those deeply affected by the blow that Covid-19 dealt to the... » READ MORE

4. Natalie Hsu, daughter of 80s Hong Kong actress Ann Bridgewater, lights up the big screen in China

Natalie Hsu on the set of The Day We Lit Up The Sky in Haikou, the capital of China’s Hainan province.

PHOTO: Lian Ray Pictures

Natalie Hsu En-yi says that at some point in their lives every girl wants to be Julie Andrews, the star of classic US musical The Sound of Music. While that might remain wishful thinking for many, 17-year-old Hsu is... » READ MORE

