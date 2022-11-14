Daily roundup: She helps new mums regain their figures with belly binding - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. She helps new mums regain their figures with belly binding

Celebs like Kim Kardashian have popularised waist trainers, but did you know that closer to home, similar cinching treatments have been passed down from generation to generation? Hong Kong-based Angie Ng is one practitioner who... » READ MORE

2. Singapore is 'dirty as f***' and smells 'like garbage': Tourist complains about country, mocks 7-Eleven staff in video

PHOTO: TikTok

No surprise that TikTok users as well as commenters to the video have ripped into Mario for his... » READ MORE

3. 'Pesky neighbour' leaves Opera Estate resident with no place to park at his house

Stomper Gabriel said: "Another street of selfish residents who use rubbish bins to prevent others from parking." PHOTO: Stomp

He said: "The pesky neighbour has been an unfriendly neighbour since the start of time, always parking in front of the house even after being told to kindly park at their own house.

"Instead of parking inside their house, they felt the need to park in... » READ MORE

4. 5 times a week, no role-playing: Edison Wang and Sharon Hsu share details about their sex life

Edison Wang and Sharon Hsu. PHOTO: Instagram/Sharon Hsu

It seems like things are going great for the two actors in terms of their sex life, as Sharon, 41, strongly denied ever... » READ MORE

