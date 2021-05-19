Daily roundup: Sheng Siong shares and dividend guide - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. All for you: Sheng Siong shares and dividend guide

One of our local supermarkets, Sheng Siong has been growing from strength to strength on the back of Covid-19... » READ MORE



2. Another one bites the dust: Fashion brand TEMT leaving Singapore after 8 years; closing sales now on

PHOTO: Facebook/TEMT

Before it announced the closure, TEMT had two remaining stores at Jurong Point and Paya Lebar Quarter... » READ MORE

3. We don't treat audiences like they're stupid: Mr Kiasu 2.0 star Jaspers Lai on the 'dark' humour in this beloved local comedy series

Jaspers Lai as Mr Kiasu, with cast member Farah Lola. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

When the beloved Mr Kiasu makes a return later this month to our small screens, don't expect the same comedy stylings from the early 2000s... » READ MORE

4. No truth to India politician's claims of new Singapore Covid-19 variant: MOH

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the new variant could result in a third wave in India.

PHOTO: Reuters

“There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions found within the reports. There is no ‘Singapore variant’,” an MOH spokesman said... » READ MORE