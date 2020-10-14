Daily roundup: Singapore Apple fans can pre-order the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro from Oct 16 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore Apple fans can pre-order the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro from Oct 16

As expected, tech giant Apple has announced four iPhone 12 models during a special "Hi, Speed" virtual event on Tuesday...» READ MORE

2. Quan Yi Fong makes daughter Eleanor Lee kneel every birthday for this touching reason

PHOTO: Instagram/quanyifong

Some people kneel before their parents during Chinese New Year or when they're getting married. But for local TV host Quan Yi Fong... » READ MORE

3. Debtor threatens to jump from 13th storey: Debt recovery agents on challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic

PHOTO: Video screengrab/ Fast Debt Recovery Specialist

With eight years' experience under her belt, Mrs Lyn Ling thought she had seen everything in the debt collection business. But that was until Sept 17, when she and a colleague... » READ MORE

4. Step-family of Mustafa boss accuses him of wrongdoings, wants company to be wound up

Mr Ayaz Ahmed, stepbrother of Mustafa Centre founder Mustaq Ahmad, leaving the Supreme Court on Oct 13, 2020. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The step-family of Mustafa Centre boss Mustaq Ahmad levelled serious allegations against him on Tuesday (Oct 13), accusing him of cheating...» READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com