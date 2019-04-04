Daily roundup: Singaporean allegedly raped in Vietnam by guesthouse manager - and other top stories today

The guesthouse in Vietnam where the alleged rape took place.

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporean allegedly raped in Vietnam by guesthouse manager

The woman reportedly told police she was drunk at the time and was unable to give consent... » READ MORE

2. Does $0 mean free? Here are the most irritating things Carousell-ers do

Photo: Reddit/ratpaq

Tongue in cheek, it teaches a new Carousell-er how to be one, probably taking cue from the behaviour that buyers have become familiar with... » READ MORE

3. Charlene Choi no longer a squeaky-clean pop idol - get used to it

Actress Charlene Choi at the Hotel VIC, North Point. Choi is a nominee for best actress at the Hong Kong Film Awards for her role in the film The Lady Improper.Photo: South China Morning Post

Charlene Choi Cheuk-yin, of the Canto-pop duo Twins, is again a Hong Kong Film Awards nominee - for another sexually charged role... » READ MORE

4. Chinese man who dated 19 women stole car from a pregnant girlfriend

Photo: Weibo

Assuming different identities, the man pretended to be the son of a wealthy family and used a fake luxury car and counterfeit jewellery to start romantic relationships with 19 women since 2017... » READ MORE