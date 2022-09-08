Daily roundup: Singaporean man tracks down sister who was given away, finally meets her after 58 years - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singaporean man tracks down sister who was given away, finally meets her in Terengganu after 58 years

Ms Hamsiah, the sixth out of seven siblings in his family, was adopted by a childless Malay couple at birth in Bukit Besi, Dungun... » READ MORE

2. Thomas Ong selling $12 wanton noodles till Sept 11, around 300 bowls sold a day

PHOTO: Instagram/Thomas Ong

He only arrives home at 1am after sending the employees back.... » READ MORE

3. 'Let's see who has more to lose': Employers threatened after maid borrows $1,000 from loan sharks

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

One family recently received up to 100 threatening texts and phone calls... » READ MORE

4. A Mid-Autumn Night's Dream or nightmare? Rabbit at Chinatown Point gets a proper face following complaints

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

This faceless rendition of the mythical creature is too spooky for some shoppers... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com