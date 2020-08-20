Daily roundup: Slump forces mainland Chinese owners to dump Hong Kong flats at big losses - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Slump forces mainland Chinese owners to dump Hong Kong flats at big losses

Some heavily indebted mainland Chinese owners have been forced to sell their luxury apartments in Hong Kong at huge losses or discounts... » READ MORE

2. Man exposes crowd at Sengkang coffee shop, gets hate for 'snitching'

Screengrab/Facebook

Singaporeans may be getting used to Phase 2 life and the gradual lifting of restrictions, but we aren't out of the woods just yet... » READ MORE

3. YouTuber clarifies intimate pictures of himself and his manager Dee Kosh

Facebook/Nigel Loh

Amid the ongoing saga revolving around the sexual harassment claims against Darryl Ian Koshy - better known as Dee Kosh - one of his closest collaborators has publicly weighed in... » READ MORE

4. Singapore's 7 most haunted roads to avoid at night during Hungry Ghost month

Pexels

Without peak hour traffic and the heat from the sun, driving at night has its perks. But, less-travelled roads can be scary at night...» READ MORE