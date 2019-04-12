Daily roundup: Son declares mother dead and tries to claim $3.7 million from insurance - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Son declares mother dead and tries to claim $3.7 million from insurance

Rock had declared that his mother Talat Farman had died in a traffic accident in Pakistan, and tried to claim from policies bought from Great Eastern Life Assurance, MSIG Insurance and AXA Insurance

2. Lunchbox comes alive after girl forgot to bring it home for 4 days

Photo: Facebook/YuChieh Lin

A mum in Taiwan warned parents about children's forgetfulness, as the incident turned her daughter's home-cooked lunch into a biology lab experiment

3. Video of mum kicking 3-year-old daughter sparks outcry online

Photo: Weibo screengrab

The video has been viewed tens of millions of times, with many leaving comments criticising Niuniu's mother for "abusing" her child model daughter and using her "as a tool to make money"

4. Christy Chung, 48, is happy two years after marrying her dating show co-star, 36

Photo: Weibo/Christy Chung

On Thursday (April 11), Chung posted on Weibo four pictures from her wedding photo shoot with Zhang and captioned that she is happy from the heart and is counting her blessings