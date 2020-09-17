Daily roundup: Spaghetti Lemak sparks horrified reactions from Malaysians - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Spaghetti Lemak for Malaysia Day sparks horrified reactions from Malaysians

Nasi lemak — the ever-disputed Southeast Asian breakfast fare — is causing a commotion on social media once again... » READ MORE

2. Disgruntled customer calls cops after zi char stall upsized his dishes without consent

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

One man's attempt to flame a zi char stall online backfired when he became the target of criticism instead.... » READ MORE

3. 'Unattractive' Japanese man reveals secret to dating beautiful women

PHOTO: Instagram/hirateen

A 41-year-old middle-aged man recently became an internet sensation for his below-average looks but impressive way of dating pretty women on dating apps.... » READ MORE

4. Celebrities, friends grieving after death of Alien Huang, aged 36

PHOTO: Instagram/ aes_alien

Many celebrity friends sent their condolences to his family, including his ex-girlfriend Rainie Yang, veteran variety show host Jacky Wu, Cyndi Wang and hostess Linda Chien, to name just a few.... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com