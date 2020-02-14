Daily roundup: S'pore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Instagram/jacquelinecorliss
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger

These couples opened up about how they overcame relationship speedbumps ⁠— stagnation, cheating, distance ⁠— leading to time apart, only to bounce back stronger months or even years later... » READ MORE

2. Durex gets in bed with meme about using condoms to press lift buttons during coronavirus outbreak

PHOTO: Instagram/Durex

So that should explain why condoms have been flying off supermarket shelves in last weekend’s flurry of panic buying... » READ MORE

3. What keeps Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping together for almost 30 years - and other couple tips from celebs

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

In millennial speak, the couple would be defined as #couplegoals because they've been married for 27 years... » READ MORE

4. 'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank

PHOTO: Instagram

Two 17-year-old students were identified as the youths behind a prank at an NTUC FairPrice supermarket, the police said... » READ MORE

