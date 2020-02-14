Daily roundup: S'pore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
These couples opened up about how they overcame relationship speedbumps — stagnation, cheating, distance — leading to time apart, only to bounce back stronger months or even years later... » READ MORE
2. Durex gets in bed with meme about using condoms to press lift buttons during coronavirus outbreak
So that should explain why condoms have been flying off supermarket shelves in last weekend’s flurry of panic buying... » READ MORE
3. What keeps Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping together for almost 30 years - and other couple tips from celebs
In millennial speak, the couple would be defined as #couplegoals because they've been married for 27 years... » READ MORE
4. 'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Two 17-year-old students were identified as the youths behind a prank at an NTUC FairPrice supermarket, the police said... » READ MORE