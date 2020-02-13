Durex gets in bed with meme about using condoms to press lift buttons during coronavirus outbreak

PHOTO: Facebook; Instagram via @durexsingapore
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Durex has fully embraced its meme-worthy reputation as a full-fledged protective gear against not just unplanned pregnancies but coronavirus infection, too. 

So that should explain why condoms have been flying off supermarket shelves in last weekend’s flurry of panic buying. 

现在知道国人(新加坡)为什么买避孕套了。

Posted by 新加坡华人华语网/SG Chinese Community on Sunday, February 9, 2020

During this period, Singaporeans have been extra cautious (if we’re being euphemistic) about what they touch and who’s around them. Folks are going through rather serious lengths not to touch regularly used surfaces like lift buttons and doorknobs of public toilets. 

But do you want to know how ridiculous things are getting? There are viral videos depicting people using toothpicks and lighters to hit the buttons. Oh, and also a widely shared clip of an elevator passenger with a condom sheathed on a finger.

Who says sexually transmitted diseases are the only illnesses that condoms can keep you safe from? 

Please uh people, the condoms are for another type of use leh...

Posted by Wee Chee Ong on Friday, February 7, 2020

Durex Singapore — never one to turn down an opportunity for a publicity stunt — is more than happy to roll with the frivolity. In an endorsement on social media, the brand put up a series of images that teach users on how to “stay protected with Durex”. 

With the authorities advising citizens to stay indoors amid the viral outbreak, Durex also took the chance to push their products to couples who want to celebrate a not-so-quiet Valentine’s Day at home. 

This Valentine's Day, what do you think will happen next?

Posted by Durex on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

But in all honesty, you don’t need to lube up the lift buttons to keep safe from infection. All you need to do is to practice better hygiene — keep washing your hands with soap and avoid touching your face with your fingers. 

For the latest updates on the coronavirus virus, visit here.

ilyas@asiaone.com

 

More about
Digital coronavirus meme Elevators/Lifts

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Why many deaths will never appear in official figures
Coronavirus: Why many deaths will never appear in official figures
Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
What keeps Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping together for almost 30 years - and other couple tips from celebs
What keeps Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping together for almost 30 years - and other couple tips from celebs
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Durex gets in bed with meme about using condoms to press lift buttons during coronavirus outbreak
Durex gets in bed with meme about using condoms to press lift buttons during coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Forever alone? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
Alone this Valentine's? Tips to dining solo in Singapore for the self-conscious
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
I tried singing with a live band in front of an audience at this new karaoke joint and it made me feel like a superstar
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Mask-wearing cat becomes internet star during coronavirus outbreak
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens

SERVICES