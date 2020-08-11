Daily roundup: Swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen granted NS deferment - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Olympic-bound swimmers Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen granted NS deferment till 2021

With the Covid-19 pandemic pushing back the Olympic Games to 2021, local swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen will get more time to train for their events. The pair have been granted extensions of deferment from full-time National Service (NS) by the Armed Forces Council... » READ MORE

2. Over 2 million people watched BBC Food chef make amends for her viral rice-washing fiasco

PHOTO: Screengrab/ YouTube

A few weeks since BBC Food presenter Hersha Patel became the subject of blistering online backlash for a… questionable method in cooking rice, the British cook has made amends for the fiasco. .... » READ MORE

3. Here is '80s Hong Kong heart-throb Wilson Lam's daughter Denice - and other gorgeous celebrity kids

Denice Lam and her father, 1980s Hong Kong actor Wilson Lam PHOTO: Instagram/ denicelams, YouTube screengrab

Growing up, they are used to seeing their famous parent in the limelight, but not all celebrity kids want to follow mum or dad into showbiz despite inheriting the good looks and the fame.... » READ MORE

4. Close Comfort: How I survived working from home during circuit breaker without air con

PHOTO: AsiaOne/ Ilyas Sholihyn

Once the global lockdown climate kicked in, it was not fun working a 9am to 7pm job in my home office covered in sweaty pyjamas (the default work-from-home attire), bereft of a cool, bearable environment... » READ MORE