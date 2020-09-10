Daily roundup: Taiwanese woman jailed 11 weeks for sneezing on Ion Orchard security guard - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Taiwanese woman jailed 11 weeks for sneezing on Ion Orchard security guard amid Covid-19 outbreak

A Taiwanese woman, who purposely sneezed at a security guard after she was denied entry into Ion Orchard shopping mall amid the Covid-19 outbreak in April, was sentenced on Thursday (Sept 10) to 11 weeks imprisonment... » READ MORE

2. Bollywood actress at centre of media frenzy arrested by India's narcotics agency

PHOTO: Reuters

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by India’s federal narcotics agency on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the organisation said.... » READ MORE

3. The other owners agreed to an en-bloc right after I moved in: Now what?

PHOTO: Housing Development Board

You’ve barely warmed the sofas before you hear the dreaded news: The other owners have agreed to an en-bloc sale.... » READ MORE

4. I try making Jeanette Aw's cheesecake tart and you don't need an oven for it

PHOTO: Instagram/JeanetteAw, AsiaOne

During the circuit breaker period, she started making treats for her friends and even opened up orders to the public after many people asked her to do so... » READ MORE