Daily roundup: Tangs clarifies it did not turn away man in wheelchair who claimed he was mistaken for beggar — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Tangs clarifies it did not turn away man in wheelchair who claimed he was mistaken for beggar

Tangs clarified it had launched internal investigations, as well as contacted Wee, immediately after learning... » READ MORE

2. 'Will your lies stop?' Woman suing PUB confronted over Carousell account and $11,500 salary

Madam Chan Hui Peng had met up with numerous buyers who left her positive reviews, despite her claims. PHOTO: The Straits Times

The woman who is suing PUB for $5 million after she fell into a manhole five years ago was confronted in court on Wednesday (Nov 25) with her highly rated Carousell account... » READ MORE

3. Man warns of mobile phone shops stealing customer NRIC numbers, selling data to third parties

PHOTO: Unsplash, Facebook/lajakeusg

Amid a recent spate of online data breaches affecting Lazada, Razer, Shopback and RedDoorz, a recent viral Facebook advisory bears a sobering reminder... » READ MORE

4. 6 of 12 people who gathered at Southern Islands fined $3,000 each

(From left) Natalie Joanna Sarkies, Zoe Louise Cronk and Richard Henri Lagesse were among those who pleaded guilty to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act. PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Six people have been fined $3,000 each for taking part in an unlawful gathering on Lazarus Island amid the Covid-19 outbreak... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com