'I'm not a beggar': Man in wheelchair turned away by Tangs security officer

Wesley Wee is a published author who suffers from cerebral palsy, but in the eyes of security staff at Tangs, he was just a wheelchair-bound beggar and chased out of the department store.

"I'm not a beggar," he lamented in an interview with Lianhe Wanbao.

The 40-year-old recounted how he had gone to Tangs at Orchard road on Sunday (Nov 22) to buy some household products when he encountered the security officer.

Seeing there were several pop-up booths in front of Tangs, he went over to take a look before deciding to purchase from one of them. However, the booth owner ignored him, Wee said.

Knowing that his condition left his speech unclear, he typed out his request — to pay for an item through Paylah — and approached a pair of cashiers for help.

He was rejected by one of them before they even read his message, while the other apologised and said they did not accept payment via Paylah.

It was at that moment the loud voice of a security officer cut through the air, yelling: "Don't ask the people here for money!"

Wee was startled but understood it was just a misunderstanding and attempted to explain himself. Unfortunately, he said that the officer paid no heed and continued to chase him away.

As Wee wheeled himself into the department store, the other trailed behind him, telling him: "Don't disturb people here."

Unwilling to make a scene, Wee left, though he dropped a message to his wife, Lorena, informing her of what had happened. She then asked a friend who was in the area to head over and assist him.

By then, the security officer and the staff manning the booths had left. In their place was a female cashier.

Upon learning of Wee's experience from his friend, she informed a Tangs manager as well as the head of security of the matter. Both immediately came forward to apologise to him.

In response to the Chinese evening daily's enquiries, a spokesperson from Tangs said they have launched an internal investigation and they've also contacted Wee to apologise to him.

The spokesperson added that security officers might raise their voice in order to be heard during peak hours, which may have caused a misunderstanding with Wee.

They've since communicated the issue with the security officers, and reminded all customer-facing staff to treat every customer with respect.

