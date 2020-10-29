Daily roundup: Tenants allegedly owing $60k in rent refuse to move out - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Landlord headache: Bedok condo tenants allegedly owe $60k in rent, refuse to move out

One landlord's attempt to evict his tenants on Tuesday morning (Oct 27) turned nasty when they called the cops on him, accusing him of assault and harassment... » READ MORE

2. My conscience is clear: Rebecca Lim on 'misunderstanding' with ex-BFF Desmond Tan

PHOTO: Instagram/Rebecca Lim

They used to be such good friends that some fans wished they would date each other... » READ MORE

3. PM Lee and other world leaders turned into K-pop 'oppas'

PHOTO: Facebook/Jaze Phua

The latest internet trend sees the presidents and prime ministers of the world oppa-fied (“oppa” is the Korean term of endearment for older men)... » READ MORE

4. I visited the new indoor adventure hub at HomeTeamNS in Khatib and my legs are still shaking from the experience

via GIPHY

I gave all the available obstacles, slides and climbs a whirl and here's what my experience was like on each one... » READ MORE