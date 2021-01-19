Daily roundup: Trailer driver arrested after hitting AYE flyover and causing major traffic jam - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Trailer driver arrested after hitting AYE flyover and causing major traffic jam

The accident blocked all but one lane on the AYE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway after the Clementi Avenue 2 exit, causing congestion for hours... » READ MORE

2. I queued up and tried these Michelin Bib Gourmand stalls to see if they were worth the hype, here's my verdict

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

Singaporeans love queuing, especially for things that are famous or highly raved about... » READ MORE

3. Zhang Zhenhuan on marrying old flame: She's the right one

PHOTO: Instagram/zhang_zhenhuan

When they both reunited in China, they felt like they were right for each other... » READ MORE

4. SIA can be the first vaccinated international airline of the world: Ong Ye Kung

PHOTO: Reuters file

"Try to get that done,” Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung told aviation workers at a vaccination drive at the airport on Monday... » READ MORE