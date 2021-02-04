Daily roundup: A week with Samsung's S21 series phones, how do they compare with the S20 FE? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. A week with Samsung's S21 series phones: How do they compare with the S20 FE?

It's been roughly two weeks since the launch of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones in Singapore. So how does Samsung's latest flagship series hold up? ... » READ MORE

2. ACS student, 15, dies after falling from height during school activity at Safra Yishun

File photo of obstacle course at Safra Yishun. PHOTO: Instagram/ camelotsg

A student believed to be a 15-year-old boy from Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) has died after an accident... » READ MORE

3. I won $573k from Toto and this is what I did with my money

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Patience paid off — to the tune of more than half a million — for a 58-year-old Singaporean man who regularly bets on Toto... » READ MORE

4. Supplier investigating case of cigarette butt in sealed pack of preserved plums: Sheng Siong

PHOTO: Stomp

Sheng Siong supermarket has responded to an incident where a cigarette butt was found in a sealed packed of preserved plums... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com