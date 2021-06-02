Daily roundup: Who were the 21 runners who died in China's ultramarathon disaster? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. China's ultramarathon disaster: Who were the 21 runners who died?

21 of China's top runners died after being caught in a sudden storm and freezing temperatures... » READ MORE

2. Lee Seung-gi's fans won't support his new romance with actress Lee Da-in because of her family's run-in with the law

PHOTO: Instagram/ leeseunggi.official, xx__dain

"Are you willing to destroy your 17-year career? A quick decision must be made," a large LED display on a truck rented by a fan flashed... » READ MORE

3. 'I don't want to be perfect, I want to be exceptional': 26-year-old Singaporean chef competing to be world's youngest champ in culinary 'Olympics'

PHOTO: Mathew Leong

At 21, Mathew packed his bags and left for Norway after he was accepted to work at two-starred Michelin restaurant, Renaa... » READ MORE

4. Housewife, 72, unable to take mRNA vaccine, among 30,000 who could soon get jab via private providers

Madam Doris Teo and her husband, Mr Johnny Chiew. PHOTO: Doris Teo

With a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions, Madam Doris Teo, 72, could not receive either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines... » READ MORE

