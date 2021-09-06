Daily roundup: Why did North Korea turn down 3 million Sinovac vaccine doses? — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Why did North Korea turn down 3 million Sinovac vaccine doses?

The impoverished country's health care system is dilapidated and overstretched, while its 26 million people are especially vulnerable to disease... » READ MORE

2. What's up, croc? Escaped pet drops by Indonesia vaccination centre

As Indonesia steps up its vaccination efforts, it seems like the local animals want in on inoculation too... » READ MORE

3. China spends $32m to relocate a $35m giant bronze statue after eyesore complaints

The infamous Guan Yu statue in Jingzhou City in China is finally being taken away after complaints it was ugly and exceeded local height restrictions. PHOTO: Handout

A controversial, gigantic statue of famous Chinese general Guan Yu in central China is being dismantled after Beijing called it vain and wasteful... » READ MORE

4. Donnie Yen's wushu master sister Chris Yen shares the secrets to her youthful looks and attitude

Donnie Yen's sister Chris credits her youthful looks and attitude to her wushu training as a child. PHOTO: Instagram/chrisyen.la

She may not grace billboards like her older brother, Hong Kong superstar actor and martial artist Donnie Yen Ji Dan, but Chris Yen Zi Ching.... » READ MORE

