Daily roundup: Woman has been social distancing for years before Covid-19 - and other top stories today

1. Behind 4 walls: This Malaysian woman has already been social distancing for years before the pandemic

For the past four years, she has spent her days within the four walls of her home, with her four cats for company... » READ MORE

2. Save up to $15k a year: Singaporean shares how he does it in viral post

PHOTO: Facebook/Clyde Chye

He went on to detail how he changed his spending habits, highlighting items that could be eliminated from daily expenses... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian kindergarten teacher realises that Uncle Roger was her student, shares pictures from his youth

PHOTOS: Facebook/Jessica Chen, Instagram/mrnigelng

"He was brilliant, sharp and a smart kid. Attentive, well-behaved, not boisterous and communicated well," the teacher recalled... » READ MORE

4. Carman Lee says decade-long romance with businessman 20 years older left her scarred and single ever since

PHOTO: Instagram/carmanlee0816

Carman confessed that she was deeply hurt in her relationship with the man and even suffered from depression after it ended... » READ MORE