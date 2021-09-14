Daily roundup: Woman opens a 'blessing' booth for the needy at her Marsiling HDB unit corridor, MP approves - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Woman opens a 'blessing' booth for the needy at her Marsiling HDB unit corridor, MP approves
Having received help from strangers – and their act of selflessness – during difficult times, Fitri Azura Selamat wanted to pay it forward... » READ MORE
2. This made my day: Employer moves maid to tears after surprising her with new phone for birthday
PHOTO: Screengrab from TikTok/ jenebeeespinosa
A grateful domestic helper in Singapore was moved to tears after her employer surprised her with a new phone for her birthday... » READ MORE
3. JJ Lin accused of causing new Covid-19 cases in Fujian
PHOTO: Instagram/jjlin
The city of Putian (in the Fujian province of China) recently saw new Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days and the origin of the spread was reported to be a traveller from Singapore... » READ MORE
4. Police report lodged after woman seen pulling down SDA's mask at MBS
PHOTO: Screengrab
In a series of videos shared on social media, a woman and a man appear to be in a heated conversation with two SDAs wearing their red uniforms... » READ MORE
