Daily roundup: Woman orders giant leg ayam penyet but gets 'half-eaten' chicken instead — and other top stories today

1. Woman orders giant leg ayam penyet from Hillion Mall store but gets an 'half-eaten' chicken instead

She was more than disappointed with the chicken that she received... » READ MORE

2. 'My feet cannot take it anymore': Famous fishball noodle stall Ah Tee Ko Ko Mee closes

A bowl of noodles from Ah Tee Ko Ko Mee (left) and the 74-year-old stallholder posing in front of his stall (right).

PHOTOS: Facebook/Angie Chen, Facebook/Calvin Sim

Roughly 60 years later, the food business has quietly closed down... » READ MORE

3. Snakes fall from trees: American shares 10 reasons why Singapore is the 'worst place to live in'

Alison Emerick made a video listing out 10 reasons why she felt Singapore is the worst place to live in.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Her video triggering a storm of comments on social media with her post... » READ MORE

4. 'I got lost when I first came back': Yao Wenlong couldn't find elevator in Mediacorp after spending 2 years in Malaysia due to Covid-19

Yao Wenlong had trouble locating the escalator inside Mediacorp after his pandemic-induced hiatus.

PHOTO: Instagram/Yao Wenlong

He might be able to find his way to your heart easily with his stellar acting, but this actor couldn't find his way around Mediacorp... » READ MORE