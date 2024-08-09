Dismissal case against Thai PM likely to fail, says chief of staff

BANGKOK — Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will likely survive a critical court decision next week that could see him dismissed from office, beating back military-appointed former lawmakers who had targeted the premier, his chief of staff said.

The Constitutional Court will on Aug 14 rule on a case brought by conservative ex-senators who allege Srettha violated the constitution by appointing to cabinet a former lawyer who was once jailed.

"We are very confident because we did everything as per the legal procedure," Prommin Lertsuridej, a veteran of the ruling Pheu Thai party, told Reuters.

The case highlights deep divisions in Thai politics, marked by a two-decade struggle between its conservative-royalist establishment, backed by the military, and parties with mass appeal, like Srettha's ruling Pheu Thai.

The lawmakers were members of an upper house appointed by generals who overthrew the last Pheu Thai government in 2014, the second coup in nine years against an administration led by the billionaire Shinawatra family.

The lawmakers argued that the appointment of Pichit Chuenban, a former lawyer for the politically powerful Shinawatras, did not meet ethnical standards. He was briefly jailed for contempt of court for an alleged attempt to bribe court staff, which was never proven.

"The case against the prime minister had been pushed on by selected member of the Senate," Prommin said, calling it a "political obstacle".

Srettha denies wrongdoing and brought in a widely-respected legal expert to defend him.

"We are very confident with all the evidence we have already submitted," Prommin said in an interview at the prime minister's office.

Prospect of upheaval

If Srettha is removed, a new government must be formed. Pheu Thai would need to put forward a new prime ministerial candidate to be voted on by parliament, with no guarantee of success and the prospect of a major shakeup in the governing alliance.

The case has heightened political instability and roiled financial markets in Thailand as it struggles to recover from the pandemic on Srettha's watch.

But the real estate tycoon who entered politics just months before last year's election is plodding on.

"The prime minister is continuing to do his job normally," said Prommin. "Frankly speaking...there is some distraction for sure. But then, you know, we are confident."

As Prommin spoke on Thursday (Aug 8), Srettha was on the resort island of Phuket, overseeing a beach conservation project as part of his government push to bolster tourism, one of the few bright spots in Thailand's economy.

The ruling on Srettha will come a week after the same court ordered the dissolution of its rival Move Forward, the biggest party in parliament, which was due to unveil a new party and leadership on Friday.

Move Forward won the 2023 election but was blocked from forming a government when military-backed lawmakers in both houses closed ranks.

Prommin, who was a member of Thai Rak Thai, one of Pheu Thai's previous incarnations dissolved by courts, said that in a democracy, one must be "very cautious" about disbanding parties representing the will of the people.

"We have been the victim before. At least three times, we have already been dissolved," he said.

"So, if I say it's good, I don't think I am saying the truth."

