Do eldest siblings do all the work at home? TikTok video sparks robust discussion

It's tough being the eldest sibling.

For TikToker Middlenameisfun, it’s the chores she has to deal with at home — from cooking to settling the laundry.

She posted a video last Friday (Dec 10) — garnering over 2.6 million views and 5,000 comments — showing netizens her household chores routine. "There should be an oldest sister day ok," she said.

This sparked intense discussion and also begs the question, for household chores, whose job is it?

https://www.tiktok.com/@middlenameisfun/video/7039635345977150746

In the video, she settles the roaches and also the laundry. She is also the in-house chef as she shows her skills, frying an egg before attempting an eye-catching flip.

If that’s not impressive enough, she literally does the heavy lifting at home too — carrying a 5 gallon (22.7 litres) water bottle in the video.

The comments section was packed with TikTok users who also face this problem of sharing chores among siblings.

Screengrab from TikTok/Middlenameisfun

One pointed out that being the eldest daughter meant juggling many tasks while another lamented how the rules differ at home.

This mini discussion had a TikTok user suggest that it could be time for the boys to step up and pull their weight as well.

In July 2021, an elder brother did just that when he donned a T-Rex costume when picking his younger sister from school. Needless to say, his sister, along with some of her schoolmates, were delighted at the sight of a dinosaur outside their school gate.

ALSO READ: 4 things to do if your younger kid bullies his older sibling

amierul@asiaone.com