5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Maluku, no tsunami potential

The earthquake off Indonesia’s Kai Islands happened at 5.23am on Nov 12.
PHOTO: BMKG Indonesia
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONNovember 12, 2025 1:03 AMBYSean Ler

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the shores of Kai Islands in Indonesia’s Maluku province on Wednesday (Nov 12) morning at 5.23am (Singapore time).

According to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the tremor was recorded at a depth of 10km.

This marks the third earthquake to strike Indonesia in three weeks.

On Oct 28, a magnitude 6.6 quake hit the Banda Sea near Maluku Islands. On Nov 5, a magnitude 6.2 quake struck off the coast of Sulawesi.

Similar to the Nov 5 quake, BMKG said there was no tsunami threat.

There were also no immediate reports of Injuries.

