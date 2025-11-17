6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Sulawesi

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Sulawesi in Indonesia on Monday (Nov 17) evening at 8.12pm.

According to Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the tremor was recorded off the island's Minahasa Peninsula, at a depth of 105km.

This marks the second earthquake to affect the peninsula recently.

Barely two weeks ago, on Nov 5, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake was also recorded in the same area.

Similar to the Nov 5 quake, BMKG said there is no tsunami threat.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

