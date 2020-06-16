Even after his death, man sends flowers to wife on birthday, anniversary and Valentine's Day

More than just #relationshipgoals, a man in the Philippines has gone above and beyond in his actions to show his unwavering love to his wife — and it carries on, even after his death.

Father leaves daughter instructions to surprise mum

Alyssa Mendoza was scared when she recently received an email from her father, Bing Mendoza, who had died 10 months ago.

Considering that it was 3am at that time and she was "the only one awake" in her house, Mendoza only plucked up the courage to read the email two days later.

"I decided to open the email and couldn't believe what I was reading. My dad's love for my mum IS definitely immeasurable," wrote Mendoza as she recounted the experience through a Facebook post on June 10.

Mendoza's parents would be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary together that day, if not for her father's early death due to chronic kidney disease.

Even so, Bing's profound love for his wife made sure she would be reminded of his love, year after year.

The devoted man left detailed instructions to Mendoza in his email, and got his daughter's help to execute the anniversary surprise he had planned for his wife.

Arranged for flower delivery on every special occasion

Bing made it such that his wife would always feel loved despite his physical absence.

Prior to his death, Mendoza's father planned everything in advance, detailing them in the email that was sent to her.

This included payment to a florist to send flowers to his wife yearly — on her birthday, Valentine's Day as well as their wedding anniversary.

There was also a letter addressed to his wife in the email.

Mendoza's mum had been feeling anxious leading up to their anniversary as it marked the first year without her husband.

The letter contained "all the words [her mum] needed to hear from him to be okay," wrote Mendoza in her post, and it helped her to feel better.

"He literally thought of everything to make his great love feel all his love."

It was apparent even in the flowers he had chosen for his wife's bouquet: a combination of white and pink roses.

"My dad picked the flowers in her bouquet. White roses are special to my parents because when my dad was courting her, my mum had two suitors. She told herself that whoever gives her white roses was 'the one' and obviously it was my dad who gave her white roses. Pink roses because dada knows that mamu loves light pink roses [sic]", wrote Mendoza.

PHOTO: Instagram/alymndz

Pulling off the surprise

On June 9, a day before her parents' anniversary celebration, Mendoza and her helper took to prepping for the surprise at 11pm.

Following all of her father's instructions, they completed the setup at 5.30am, just in time for her mum who woke up at 6am.

Holding on to the bouquet of flowers, Mendoza's mum was filled with tears as she took in the scene: colourful balloons and streamers lined the ceiling with cherished photographs attached to each of them.

"Of course my mum cried because she misses the love of her life but I could see how happy everything made her because she knew that everything was planned by my dad," wrote Mendoza.

In one of the videos posted by Mendoza, her mum was seen holding onto each of the photographs with a sense of yearning. There was also soulful music playing in the background.

The surprise also came with a hotpot meal which included a spread of marinated meat and sashimi.

"Not even death could stop my dad from loving my mum"

Mendoza's dad had known of his condition and was in a state where he would be "delirious and totally out of it", Mendoza said in an interview with Bored Panda.

As such, he wrote that email to ensure that he would still be able to support the family if the worst were to happen, she said.

While Mendoza's father is no longer be around, but he still managed to show his unwavering love to his wife: "Not even death could stop my dad from loving my mum."

3 weeks ago I received a scheduled email from my dad. At first, I was scared to open it cos well who wouldn’t be scared... Posted by Aly Mendoza on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

This article was first published in theAsianparent.