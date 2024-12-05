Explosion kills 12 soldiers in Vietnam

HANOI — Twelve Vietnamese soldiers were killed in an apparently accidental explosion while in training in southern Vietnam, state media reported late on Wednesday (Dec 4).

The explosion took place on Monday night at a military shooting range of the 7th Military Region in Dong Nai province, the official Vietnam News Agency reported.

Most of the bodies of the victims have been found, while the authorities are searching for the missing, the report said.

An initial investigation showed that detonators being transported by the soldiers were struck by lightning, triggering the explosion, the report added.

"This is an irreparable loss for the military unit, families, relatives, comrades and teammates," the report cited the Ministry of Defence as saying.

