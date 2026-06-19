'I never imagined he had saved this much': Family in Thailand discovers $72k father had saved before his death

A family in Thailand is in disbelief after stumbling upon 1.84 million baht (S$72,000) that their deceased father had stashed away in an old box, Khaosod English reported on Wednesday (June 17).

The cash was found in a metal container used to store his tools and other personal belongings.

In Saendong, 78, lived in Nong Tum village in Udon Thani province with his wife, Daeng, 74, and their two sons.

Daeng, 74, told Thai media that she would never have thought that her husband of six decades had accumulated such wealth over the years.

She said her husband had lived frugally, saving money from farming and livestock.

"I never imagined he had saved this much," Khaosod English quoted her as saying.

In died on June 13 after battling illness for about 20 days, collapsing while doing community duties in his village, Chiang Rai Times reported.

After his death, Daeng and her two sons sorted his personal belongings and came across the metal container.

When they opened it, they found cash and a gold necklace.

Daeng also said that she was concerned about the money needed for daily expenses and to pay for the funeral before finding the money, Thai publication Matichon reported.

Praising In, Daeng added: "I want to tell all my children to learn from In. He is a role model. There's no other father like him in the whole world."

The couple's eldest son, Navin, said his father had always taught them to spend carefully and save, Khaosod English reported.

"He always told us to work hard, save what we could and not spend beyond our means," the 54-year-old said.

"We are proud of what he did for the family."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com