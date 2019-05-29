Father arrested in Japan for using stun gun to discipline children

TOKYO - A Japanese man was arrested on Wednesday (May 29) for using a stun gun to discipline his three children, police said, the latest in a series of child-abuse cases that have prompted legislators to seek a ban on corporal punishment.

The 45-year-old man in the southern city of Kitakyushu told police he used a stun gun on his two daughters, aged 17 and 13, and 11-year-old son "when they didn't follow the rules", a police official told Reuters.

The boy suffered a minor burn on his arm, the police official said. There were no visible injuries on the girls.

A series of high-profile child abuse cases in recent years has shaken Japan, including the death last year of a five-year-old girl, Yua Funato, whose father beat and starved her in the name of discipline.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the time that her death was"soul-crushing", and he promised steps to prevent more deaths.