Indonesian fitness influencer, 33, dies after breaking neck in barbell accident

Indonesian fitness influencer Justyn Vicky died aged 33 in a gym accident.

He was working out at Paradise Bali gym on July 15 when the barbell he was trying to lift broke his neck, CNA reported.

A circulating video on social media showed Vicky attempting to do a squat press with a 210kg barbell on his shoulders.

He struggled to stand from his squatting position, and fell into a sitting position as the barbell dropped on the back of his neck.

This left Vicky with severe neck injuries.

In the video, his spotter — someone who supports another during weightlifting — was also seen losing his balance and falling backwards along with Vicky.

While he was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery, doctors were unable to save him, The Bali Express reported.

The accident left Vicky with a broken neck, and critical compression of vital nerves connecting to his heart and lungs.

Since his death, many have paid tribute to him on social media, with many remembering the late personal trainer and bodybuilder as someone who "was always full of positive vibes" and "a friendly friend on social media".

The Paradise Bali, the gym where he worked, bid farewell to Vicky in an Instagram post, saying: "Rest peacefully, dear friend. You will forever remain in our hearts."

