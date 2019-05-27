Four killed, seven injured in three explosions in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU - Four people were killed and seven others injured on Sunday (May 26) in three separate explosions in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, and police said they suspected a Maoist splinter group may have been responsible.
"Three people were killed on the spot and the fourth one died while undergoing treatment at a hospital," police official Shyam Lal Gyawali said, adding that the nature of the blasts was under investigation.
One person was killed in an explosion inside a house in the Ghattekulo residential area in the heart of the city.
"I heard a big noise and rushed to the spot to find the walls of a house had developed cracks due to the impact of the blast," 17-year-old student Govinda Bhandari told Reuters at the site of the first blast.
The second blast took place near a hairdresser's in the Sukedhara area on the outskirts of the city, where three people were killed.
The third blast, a crude device, went off near a brick kiln in the Thankot area of Kathmandu, injuring two people, police said.
All of the seven injured people were taken to hospital.
A Reuters photographer at the site of the second blast said it had shattered the door and window panes of the shop and the area had been sealed off by the army.
Gyawali, the police official, said they suspect the blasts may have been the work of a splinter group of former Maoist rebels who are opposed to the government for arresting its supporters.
"A pamphlet from the group has been found at the site of the first blast," Gyawali said.
The house was used to make improvised or crude explosive devices by activists from the group, he said, adding that one of the injured people was a supporter.
Nepal emerged from a decade-long Maoist civil war in 2006 and the main group of the former rebels has joined the party that runs the government now.
The breakaway group of former rebels carried out a similar blast in Kathmandu in February, in which one person was killed and two others were injured.
No one has claimed responsibility for Sunday's blasts.
#Joeyjios: We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast
Mala and bubble milk tea within the same hotpot? What about bubble tea on toast? Who even comes up with these ideas?!
This week on #Joeyjios, we give these dubious food creations a taste-test to see if they're worth your time, money and calories.
Thirstdays: Where we talk weird dates and wild fantasies
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/thirstdays-where-we-talk-weird-dates-and-wild-fantasies
Ooo, it's been a hot week and the thirst is real at AsiaOne. Join Le En and Bryan as they chat about weird dates, constant 'cravings', and Beyonce's thigh gap! And they are quenching that thirst with a cup of root beer float to celebrate the return of a certain fast food restaurant.
Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne #entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things.
Don't Say Cannot Ep4: He beats people up, but for the country
Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-delinquent-national-wrestler
He used to beat people up, simply because he had "too much energy" to expend.
Now, he still beats people up - but for the country. Meet 24-year-old #Singapore national wrestler Toh Xin Ran.
Seeing the number of medals that he has been awarded and the respectful manner in which he now interacts with his wrestling coach, it is hard to imagine that Xin Ran used to be a troubled kid in his younger days.
#Joeyjios: Taste-testing The Alley Luxe and CHICHA San Chen
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/food/alley-luxe-and-chicha-san-chen-opens-week-heres-what-try
A Michelin-standard bubble tea for $4.70? A drink that looks like the Northern Lights?
This week, #Joeyjios her colleague Le En to check out two new bubble tea (BBT) stores that are opening along Orchard Road. Which will they prefer? Watch to find out.
Office Tea Episode 5: Bosses and Things
It’s been a few weeks - let’s find out if the higher-ups of AsiaOne have any regrets about hiring Le En. Efforts were made to make nice, charity is involved and work is never-ending still.
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
#Joeyjios: DIY your way into mum's heart this Mother's Day
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/women/joeyjios-diy-your-way-mums-heart-mothers-day
Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Have you gotten mum a gift yet? This week on #Joeyjios, Joey tries her hand at DIY projects that’s thoughtful, useful and inexpensive.
Don't Say Cannot Ep3: He 'sees' the world with the help of tech
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-he-may-be-blind-he-can-text-faster-you
Edwin Khoo, 43, surprises friends with the speed at which he types on his phone. The reason? He's been blind since birth.
But #technology has been the game-changer for Edwin in navigating the world around him despite his #disability, allowing him to #travel and even host his own online #podcast.
Office Tea Episode 4: The Dress Code
It’s in the employee handbook - but does ANYONE actually read and follow the dress code? Are calves too scandalous? Le En puts on Athleisure and tries to get away with it!
Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea!
To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline!
Caryn Cheng finds the best deals at IMM's Greater Savings Home and Furnishing Sale
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/5-couples-share-most-expensive-items-they-have-ever-bought-their-home
AsiaOne challenges Caryn Cheng to find the best deals at the upcoming #IMM Greater Savings Home and Furnishing #Sale.
IMM's Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale will start May 13 to 19. With 20 per cent off storewide at Best Denki and discounts of up to 50 per cent at stores such as INKAGU Outlet by Picket & Rail, Linen Gallery Outlet and Red Apple from May 17 to 19, this epic sale is not to be missed.
Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 609601
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm
#Joeyjios: I try a ballet-inspired workout despite my two left feet
Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/joeyjios-i-try-ballet-inspired-workout-despite-my-two-left-feet
Tendu, Arabesque and Grand Pliés? This week on #Joeyjios, I found out that these are in fact, not edible food dishes, but dance moves in ballet.
Watch as former professional ballerinas and co-founders of #BalletBody, Lisha Chin and Alison Carroll, take me through a snippet of their hour-long ballet-inspired workout while I try my best to keep up.
