Fractured skull, cuts on arms: Thai cabby slashes Singaporean tourist's friend over $18 tip dispute

A Singaporean tourist's friend in Thailand has been left wounded after a cabby slashed her in a dispute pertaining to a 500-baht (S$18.84) tip, the Thaiger reported on Tuesday (Aug 13).

The incident occurred at around 1.40am last Saturday (Aug 10) in the Huai Khwang district of Bangkok, Thailand.

The tourist's friend, Wanpen Khamsa-nga, had booked a cab home together with the Singaporean man and another friend, Itsaraporn Thonguraisakun.

However, problems arose when the cab driver, Prapas Boonlang, initially couldn't find the pickup location.

When the trio boarded the taxi, the 43-year-old Khamsa-nga took the passenger seat up front, while the other two sat in the back.

The 50-year-old driver had reportedly angrily muttered some complaints about the situation to the drunk Khamsa-nga during the trip, Thaiger reported.

Boonlang was further incensed when that passenger asked him to stop the vehicle because she was feeling nauseous and needed to vomit, which elicited further complaints from the former.

She was then provided with a plastic bag from Boonlang and stuck her head out of the window to vomit into the bag.

Cabby didn't stop attacking her

Once their trip resumed, the driver requested that the trio pay an additional 500 baht as part of the cleaning fee, also due to delays incurred while waiting for Khamsa-nga to vomit.

The trio refused, adamant that the vomit had not dirtied his vehicle, instead offering to pay Boonlang 200 baht and ending the trip there so that they could find a new cab.

Both parties agreed on the 200-baht fee that was then paid, but as Khamsa-nga stepped out of the vehicle, so did Boonlang - who then slashed the former with a knife, Thairath reported on Sunday (Aug 11).

Despite pleas from Thonguraisakan and the Singaporean, the driver did not stop hacking at Khamsa-nga with his weapon.

Boonlang only stopped when another taxi arrived, blaring their horn at the cabby. He then swiftly fled the scene.

Khamsa-nga was left with a fractured skull, cuts on her hands and arms and a brain haemorrhage, multiple media reported.

She required 20 stitches for her head injuries once she arrived at a hospital.

Driver turned himself in

With the help of non-profit organisation Saimai Survive, Khamsa-nga's sister held a press conference to address the matter, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The sister, Supawadee Khamsa-nga, stated in the press conference that she had contacted police and lodged a report for attempted murder but believed the case has stalled.

She also revealed that her attempts to contact the driver through the taxi driver's company led to a dead end as no information was provided.

The 29-year-old also tried posting information about the incident on a Facebook group for Thai drivers, but her post was removed.

However, Boonlang turned himself in to the police on Monday, expressing his apologies to Khamsa-nga and stating that he would like to apologise to her in person.

He claimed that he had been infuriated after his car's doors had been slammed shut and 200 baht was thrown at him, adding that he was under significant stress while caring for his pregnant wife and two children.

Police investigations are still underway while Boonlang's account with the ride-hailing company has been suspended, Shin Min reported.

ALSO READ: 10 stitches on head: Thai-Singaporean singer left bruised and battered in Bangkok from altercation over woman

khooyihang@asiaone.com