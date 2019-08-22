Frontline view: Making the case for violence in Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG - Pun sees himself as a peaceful, middle-class Hong Kong student. Yet since the beginning of June, he has been building barricades and throwing bricks at police, risking his own liberty to fight, as he sees it, for the city's freedoms.

In one of the world's safest cities, the idea of violence as a legitimate form of political expression - hand-in-hand with peaceful protest - is becoming increasingly mainstream in the evolving tactics of a decentralized pro-democracy movement that has disrupted Chinese-ruled Hong Kong for 11 weeks.

"I know violence cannot fight violence, but sometimes aggression is needed to attract the attention of the government and others," 22-year-old Pun said last week, speaking at the city's airport after overnight clashes with police.

"I have thrown rocks, I have acted as a shield with umbrellas for others, I have been helping to build barricades, to bring supplies, to take injured people to a safe zone. I have also been hit by police with batons. We're all slowly getting used to this. We have to."

Protests in the former British colony erupted in early June over a now-suspended bill that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial.

But the unrest has been fueled by broader worries about what many say has been an erosion of freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula put in place when Hong Kong returned to China in 1997.