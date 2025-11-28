Hat Yai hospital staff earn praise online as they care for newborns amid floods, blackout

Despite severe floods and even a blackout, medical staff at an Hat Yai hospital continued caring for their patients, earning praise online.

Facebook user Fasiyah Fatonni posted a photo on Tuesday (Nov 25), showing a group of staff members in scrubs sitting in the dark around a singular source of light.

The post captioned: "Parents, don't worry. We will take good care of you. Even though there is no electricity, no running water, we will take care of them well.

"We take care of patients like one of our own children. The children are very patient. They are not fussy."

Fasiyah is a member of the hospital's medical staff, reported Bangkok publication The Nation.

"Thank you for all the encouragement and concern. The people here are happy to take good care of all the children," she added.

The post has so far garnered over 161,000 likes and 65,000 shares.

Netizens praised the staff for their commitment.

One netizen wrote: "Don't forget to take care of yourself."

"This image is powerful and carries a profound message. While the surrounding lights may be dim, the light of the nurses' dedication and responsibility shines brightest," wrote another.

"The fact that nurses continue to care for their little babies despite their limitations

truly reflects the commendable sacrifices of the profession."

In a statement on Friday (Nov 28), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that more than 600 Singaporeans have been evacuated from Hat Yai.

esther.lam@asiaone.com