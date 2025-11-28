More than 600 Singaporeans affected by Hat Yai floods evacuated

Six hundred and eight out of 893 Singaporeans affected by the Hat Yai floods have either reached Hat Yai International Airport or have already departed for Singapore, said the Ministry of Foreign Affaris (MFA) on Friday (Nov 28).

These Singaporeans had e-registered with or had reached out to the foreign ministry.

MFA officers on the ground are also coordinating assistance, working closely with Thai authorities, added MFA in an update on Facebook.

The ministry said that its officers have located and transported 34 Singaporeans from flood-affected areas directly to the airport and will continue to deploy vehicles to support ongoing evacuation efforts.

On Thursday, Singapore's embassy in Bangkok had arranged for airport transfer for Singaporeans from Fort Senanarong in Central Hat Yai to the airport as ground conditions improved.

An additional crisis response team was also deployed to Hat Yai to support Singapore's embassy officers on the ground.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said that MFA will continue to "do everything" to ensure that Singaporeans will receive the assistance they need.

He also spoke with Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow to convey Singapore's concern about the situation and its readiness to provide essential supplies and support relief efforts.

Singaporeans who are still in the affected areas are advised to closely monitor MFA's channels online for updates on the situation.

They can also contact the embassy in Bangkok should they require urgent assistance.

Thailand's government said 55 people have died during severe floods from a week of heavy rain that has devastated nine southern provinces.

The kingdom has also pushed relief efforts into higher gear after the military brought in an aircraft carrier, 20 helicopters and convoys of trucks to deliver food, medicine and dinghies, and issued a public appeal for boats and jet skis to reach people stranded for days by waters up to 2 metres high.

Floodwaters had receded on Thursday in Thailand's worst-hit city of Hat Yai and authorities were optimistic that access could increase and allow basic services to be restored.

