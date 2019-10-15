High on ease, low on nutrition: Instant-noodle diet harms Asian kids

A vendor in Jakarta arranges packets of instant noodles on a shelf. Indonesia was the world's second-biggest consumer of instant noodles, behind China, with 12.5 billion servings in 2018, according to the World Instant Noodles Association.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
AFP

MANILA - A diet heavy on cheap, modern food like instant noodles that fills bellies but lacks key nutrients has left millions of children unhealthily thin or overweight in South-east Asia, experts say.

The Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia have booming economies and rising standards of living, yet many working parents do not have the time, money or awareness to steer clear of food hurting their kids.

In those three nations, an average of 40 per cent of children aged five and below are malnourished, higher than the global average of one-in-three, according to a report out Tuesday (Oct 15) from Unicef, the UN children's agency.

"Parents believe that filling their children's stomach is the most important thing. They don't really think about an adequate intake of protein, calcium or fibre," Mr Hasbullah Thabrany, a public health expert in Indonesia, told AFP.

Unicef said the harm done to children is both a symptom of past deprivation and a predictor of future poverty, while iron deficiency impairs a child's ability to learn and raises a woman's risk of death during or shortly after childbirth.

To give some sense of scale to the problem, Indonesia had 24.4 million children under five last year, while the Philippines had 11 million and Malaysia 2.6 million, Unicef data show.

Ms Mueni Mutunga, Unicef Asia nutrition specialist, traced the trend back to families ditching traditional diets for affordable, accessible and easy-to-prepare "modern" meals.

"Noodles are easy. Noodles are cheap. Noodles are quick and an easy substitute for what should have been a balanced diet," she told AFP.

'POVERTY IS KEY'

The noodles, which cost as little as US$0.23 (S$0.31) a packet in Manila, are low on essential nutrients and micronutrients like iron and are also protein-deficient while having high fat and salt content, Ms Mutunga added.

Indonesia was the world's second-biggest consumer of instant noodles, behind China, with 12.5 billion servings in 2018, according to the World Instant Noodles Association.

The figure is more than the total consumed by India and Japan put together.

Nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, eggs, dairy, fish and meat are disappearing from diets as the rural population moves to the cities in search of jobs, the Unicef report said.

Though the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia are all considered middle-income countries by World Bank measures, tens of millions of their people struggle to make enough money to live.

"Poverty is the key issue," said Mr T. Jayabalan, a public health expert in Malaysia, adding that households where both parents work need quickly made meals.

Low-income households in Malaysia depend largely on ready-made noodles, sweet potatoes and soya-based products as their major meals, he said.

Sugar-rich biscuits, beverages and fast food also pose problems in these countries, according to experts.

Rolling back the influence instant noodles have on the daily lives, and health, of people in South-east Asia will likely require government intervention, they said.

"Promotion and advertising is extremely aggressive," said Mr Thabrany, the Indonesian public health expert.

"There is massive distribution. They (instant noodles) are available everywhere, even in the most remote places."

More about
Food and Drinks Health and Wellbeing Children and Youth Nutrition and diet

TRENDING

Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being &#039;Singaporean&#039;
Sharon Au kena complained by colleagues in France for being 'Singaporean'
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
4 men behind SG Nasi Lemak arrested, reports have been lodged since March 2019
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
In difficult year, Tosh Zhang and Jayley Woo dig deep within themselves
Tosh Zhang takes on ‘most depressing’ role
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
George Clooney&#039;s sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
George Clooney's sister-in-law jailed for repeated drink-driving in Singapore
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
Private funeral for K-pop singer Sulli, police find notepad detailing her thoughts on life
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale &amp; other deals this week
$1 Peach Garden whole chicken, $54 all-in Scoot sale & other deals this week
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
These spaces were made more beautiful by wall decal
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Former K-pop girl group f(x) member Sulli found dead at 25
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you

SERVICES